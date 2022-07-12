The Television Academy will celebrate the best of the small screen with the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, to be held in September. Here, check out the list of nominees and who were snubbed.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 (8:00 PM ET) and the list of nominees is here. There were some surprises as well as snubs, but the shows with the most nominations are Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” in comedy with 20 noms and HBO’s “Succession”, with 25 nods.

The Emmys nominees were announced by Emmy Award winners J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero. Amost all the favorites got their share of nominations, including HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus," with a total of 20 nominations, and the comedies "Hacks" and "Only Murders In the Building", which earned 17 nominations each.

In the acting categories, Sidney Sweeney got her first two Emmy nods thanks to her work in “Euphoria,” which made it into the Outstanding Drama series, and “The White Lotus.” While Zendaya got her second Emmy nom for Best Actress in Drama. Here, check out the top categories:

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding limited series

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Outstanding reality/competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"Top Chef"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

"The Voice"

"Nailed It!"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Biggest snubs: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and “This Is Us”

As usual, some strong contenders were left out of the race. While Andrew Garfield earned his first Emmy nod with “Under the Banner of Heaven” after his Oscar run, another big movie star was omitted for her role in “Gaslit.”

Meanwhile, also for lead actress in drama, Jennifer Aniston couldn’t join her co-star Reese Whiterspoon for her role in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez was also ignored as best actress in a comedy series for her work in “Only Murders in the Building,” despite the show’s 17 nods.

The final season of “This Is Us” didn’t get a nod for best drama, while Mandy Moore’s portrayal of Rebecca also was ignored by the Academy. Another series that didn’t make the cut was “Atlanta.”