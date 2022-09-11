The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of television and the biggest star will be walking on the red carpet. Here, check out when and how to watch the red carpet to not miss any looks.

It’s time to celebrate the best of television in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Monday (Sept. 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will start at 8 PM (ET) but first, the biggest celebrities will walk on the red carpet.

Ted Lasso on comedy and Succession on drama are the strongest contenders of the nights, as those shows have already won big in the Emmys before. However, there are new favorites such as Allbot Elementary or Squid Game, so anything can happen tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there are many celebrities expected on the red carpet such as Zendaya, who is once again a strong contender in the best actress category for Euphoria; as well as Selena Gomez, Taron Egerton, Andrew Garfield, Sydney Sweeney, Sarah Paulson, Paul Walter Hauser and more. Check out how to watch the red carpet and not miss any looks.

Emmys 2022 red carpet: When and how to watch or stream

The red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will begin at 6 PM (ET) and you will have plenty of options to watch it. If you have cable, it will air on E! as usual. Meanwhile, you can stream it on Youtube, through People and Entertainment Weekly channels.

As is tradition, the stars and celebrities have already been partying before the big night. In The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA’s Emmys Nominees Night, the actors appeared with their best looks, including Andrew Garfield, Rachel Zegler, Kaitlyn Dever and more.

Of course, after the gala, winners and nominees will likely hit different after-parties with every big studio having their own: Disney, Netflix, HBO and Apple TV. So, fashion lovers will surely watch even more curated looks from the stars.