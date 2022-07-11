The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate the finest series, shows and movies on TV. Here, check out the date, time and how to watch the nominations announcement for this year’s ceremony.

It’s almost time to know which shows and actors are going to compete for a Primetime Emmy Award. This year, with even more streaming services producing their own content, there are strong contenders for each category, which have revamped as the formats change.

As viewers know, the Emmys divide the shows between “drama” and “comedy.” However, this time the category isn’t determined by the episodes’ runtime and producers can now submit their series in the category they feel is best suited for their program.

This year’s favorites, according to Variety, include “Succession” (HBO), Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, Netflix’s “Squid Game” and more. Here, check out when and how to watch the nominations’ announcement.

Date and time for the 2022 Emmys nominations’ announcement

The 74th annual Emmy Award nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 11:30 AM ET and 8:30 AM PT. The Emmys nominees will be announced by Emmy Award winners J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

How to watch the 2022 Emmys nominations?

The Television Academy page will be livestreaming the announcement of the nominees online via Youtube. There are more than 100 Emmy Award categories. However, the big ones are Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Television Movie and the acting categories.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place Monday, September 12 at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT. The ceremony is expected to be held at the Microsoft Theater, and it will air on NBC and available for streaming on Peacock.