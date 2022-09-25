The adventure stories of the little sister of one of the most famous detectives in the world, Enola Holmes, is just a few months away from coming back to Netflix. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the sequel.

Millie Bobby Brown is back in the film industry with Enola Holmes 2, which follows the story of the iconic sister of the famous detective Sherlock. Harry Bradbeer, director in charge of great productions such as Killing Eve or Fleabag, will be back behind the camera.

Based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, the film will once again bring together great actors that are already common to see in different projects of Netflix's production company. It didn't take the streaming service long to confirm the sequel due to the great success of the first installment.

The Stranger Things actress not only stars in the mystery adventure drama, but also heads the production team. She assured that she only thought about doing the first film until she was on set and loved playing the character. "I had a lot of fun with this role. It was something I didn't quite expect, really... but I just fell in love with it and the people involved. I fell in love with the character", she said in an interview.

'Enola Holmes 2' Cast

Millie Bobby Brown leads the main cast as Enola Holmes. But she will not be alone, as Henry Cavill will be her older brother, the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. In the first installment we saw how the little girl had two brothers who were helping her, but due to scheduling problems, Sam Claflin could not join this time, so it is likely that we will not see Mycroft.

On the other hand, Helena Bonham Carter will play Eudoria Holmes, the mother of the mythical characters. While Adeel Akhtar will appear as Inspector Lestrade, Susie Wokoma as Edith and Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury, the Marquess of Basilwether.

There are several other performers in the cast but it has not yet been revealed which character they will be playing in the sequel. David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern and Serranna Su-Ling Bliss are among them.

'Enola Holmes 2' Release date

The sequel is scheduled for release on November 4. From that moment on, it will be available in the Netflix catalog anywhere in the world. Production and filming took place from the fall of 2021 until January 7 of this year.

Scenes were filmed in Hull and Cavill finished shooting his cuts in November last year. Soon after, the actors' salaries for their work on the sequel became known and Bobby Brown will take home a $10 million paycheck for reprising his role.

'Enola Holmes 2' Plot

The story portrays Enola's new adventure, which begins when a young woman working in a match factory hires her to track down her missing sister. Before long, she is involved in a high-stakes chase through London, traveling from the seedy industrial underbelly of the city to the glittering finery of high society.