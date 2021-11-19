In the middle of an assault investigation on PSG midfielder Kheira Hamraoui, Hayet Abidal, the prime suspect of organizing the attack, files for divorce from Eric Abidal who admitted having a relationship with Hamraoui.

A case that started off as simply as “eliminating the competition” has turned into a Spanish soap opera of infidelity, revenge, conspiracy, and brutality. In the midst of an ongoing case which could eventually lead to jail time for Hayet Abidal for her possible role of masterminding an attack on PSG women’s midfielder Kheira Hamraoui, she has now filed for divorce from former Barcelona player Eric Abidal.

As it is reported by RT and AS, Hayet Abidal issued a statement after filing for divorce from the father of her five children Eric Abidal. The statement concludes that Eric Abidal had admitted to having an extra marital affair with Kheira Hamraoui.

The statement from Hayet Abidal’s lawyer also stated that they will clear up all the “rumors” of her client's involvement in the attack against Hamraoui. Here is Hayet Abidal’s statement.

Hayet Abidal’s statement after filing for divorce from Eric Abidal

"Forced by circumstances and displeased by the Hamraoui case, Hayet Abidal will file for divorce in Barcelona. After the Prosecutor's Office of Versailles announced on Monday night that the footballer's phone chip was in the name of her husband Eric Abidal, he confessed that he had an adulterous relationship with Madame Hamraoui,"

Hayet Abidal was brought in for questioning by police earlier in the week after previous prime suspect Aminata Diallo admitted to police that the attacks were in fact planned by Hayet Abidal after she learned that her husband had an affair with Hamraoui.

Hamraoui, 31, was dragged out of Diallo’s car and was beaten on her hands and legs with metal bars and one of the attackers is reported by French media to have said, "you like to sleep with married men." Eric Abidal's legal team has yet to make a statement.

