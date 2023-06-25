Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte made the decision to marry his long-time partner, Sara Bottelo, in Barcelona this Saturday. In the just-finished season, the 29-year-old centre-back was a crucial cog in Manchester City‘s recent treble-winning machine under Pep Guardiola.

Attendees during the wedding ceremony were friends and family members of the happy couple. Images from the event show that not enough Sky Blues players or staff were invited to the party.

This is because many of them would have preferred to spend the holiday with their loved ones. Just two players from the Citizens’ current squad were present: Rodri, who scored his side’s Champions League winning-goal, and the 52-goal machine this season, Erling Haaland.

Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Haaland was seen in a sharp navy suit and sunglasses, standing next to his girlfriend Isabel Johansen. Meanwhile, she looks stunning in a patterned dress with exceptional sophistication.

It’s true that sightings of the two together are uncommon, but there’s logic behind this. Isabel, who is 19 years old, plays football as well, for the women’s senior team of the Norwegian team, Bryne.

The Norwegian city of Bryne is where the pair supposedly met. Both were members of the club’s youth system and likely started dating while the striker was still playing for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Neither of the two has yet acknowledged their dating status, although it has been well-known since last year that they are seeing one other. The couple has, however, recently become no stranger to the paparazzi’s lens; at the beginning of June, after City had just won the UEFA Champions League, photographers caught them having a tender moment.