Eternamente amandonos: How to watch Season 1 online for free in the US

Eternamente amándonos is one of the most popular Mexican telenovelas of recent years. Having premiered in February in its country of origin, it is time for the show to come to the United States for free.

[Watch Eternamente Amándonos online free in the US]

The story follows the passionate romance of Paula and Rogelio, which leads to their secret marriage. When Paula arrives at Rogelio’s family home, her controlling and manipulative mother Martina becomes obsessed with ruining her life.

The first season has a total of 96 episodes, which have an estimated duration of one hour each. Diana Bracho, Alejandra Robles Gil and Marcus Ornellas are among the stars of the main cast.

How to watch Eternamente Amandonos online free in the US

Eternamente Amándonos is one of the most watched telenovelas in Mexico and since its premiere it has not stopped conquering countries. Now, it is time to know how to reproduce the episodes of the first season for free and online.

The platform in charge of broadcasting the series is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. It will have its grand premiere on July 10 at 8p/7c. The story is an adaptation in Spanish of the Turkish series İstanbullu Gelin.