After seven episodes, Euphoria is reaching its Season 2 finale. What would happen with the East Highland High group of students? Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 8 of the HBO teen drama.

HBO’s teen drama Euphoria is coming to an end with Episode 8. On episode 7, viewers could finally watch Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play, in which she showed her vision of her sister Cassie (Sidney Sweeney) and her friends, including Rue (Zendaya).

Episode 8 "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”, a reference to the book Mad Love (L'Amour Fou) by André Breton. According to the promo, we will see how Cassie will react to the play, after Nate left the auditorium furious by his portrayal.

There’s a lot of questions that we hope the finale will resolve. The most important one is what will happen to Fez and Ashtray? Will the police catch them? On the other hand, will Rue and Jules resolve their issues? What happened to Eliot? Is Maddy leaving town? We’ll have to wait and see how everything will end.

Euphoria episode 8: Date, time and how to watch Season 2 finale live

Euphoria Episode 8 will air this Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 9 pm ET on HBO. You can also live stream the episode on HBO Max at the same time. If you haven’t watched the previous episodes, you can do so on the streaming service.

While Season 2 of Euphoria had more viewers than the first one, this time there has also been many critics to the storyline. Zendaya, talking to The Cut, explained that she, as executive producer, and Sam Levinson, creator and writer, decided to change the finale midway through.

She said that they wanted to put some “hope” in the show and that "episode eight is where we’ll get that sense of redemption ... that you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserves it,” she explained.