Actress Maude Apatow plays Lexi Howard in the HBO teenage drama 'Euphoria', which is airing its second season. Here, check out some facts about her such as her age, parents and education.

The highly successful teenage drama Euphoria has cemented the careers of many of its young actors. While the undeniable star is Zendaya, who even won an Emmy for her performance as Rue, other interpreters have stolen the show such as Javon Walton or Maude Apatow.

Apatow plays Lexi, the older sister of Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie. While Lexi is one of the quiet characters of the show, she has won the hearts of viewers thanks to her common sense, her empathy and her struggles with being timid. So it’s not surprising that fans want to know more about Apatow.

She has been building a solid career in Hollywood for a while now, appearing in films such as 'Other People' (2016), 'The House of Tomorrow' (2017), 'Assassination Nation' (2018), and 'The King of Staten Island' (2020). As well as Netflix miniseries 'Hollywood' (2020). Here, check out more about her.

Maude Apatow’s age: How old is she?

She was born on December 15, 1997 in Los Banos, California. She is 24 years old. She’s the older sister of Iris, who also is an actress. Her father’s family is Jewish and her maternal great-grandmother was of Finnish ancestry.

Who are Maude Apatow's parents?

If the name rings, it is because she is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow. Maude actually started acting as the daughter of her mother's characters in her father's films such as ‘This Is 40’ (2012).

Did Maude Apatow attend college?

Yes, she attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois to study theater but she dropped out after her sophomore year. She completed high school at the Crossroads School, a private school in Santa Monica, California.

What is Maude Apatow’s net worth?

Her net worth hasn’t been disclosed publicly. However, some pages, such as Celebrity Idol and Celeb Wiki Corner, estimated that her net worth is around $20-35 million. Their parents have an estimated net worth of $108 million combined.