Episode 6 of the critically acclaimed teen drama 'Euphoria', starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, is on the corner. Here, check out the date, time and how to watch its release.

Season 2 of the HBO’s teen drama Euphoria is coming to an end. There are three episodes left and fans are eager to know what will happen with Rue, Jules and company. Especially after the heartbreaking episode 5, in which we saw Zendaya’s character hit rock bottom.

After a successful Season 1, fans and critics had high expectations for the second season. So far, it seems like they have been met as this season has already duplicated the standard viewership of the first one. And the show has already been renewed for a third season.

During the last episode, Rue was confronted by her mom and Jules for her relapse. Also, they got rid of the suitcase with the commodity she got for Laurie. Then, she escaped, told everyone Cassie’s secret affair with Nate and ended up in Laurie’s house in a not so pretty situation. Here, check out how you can watch episode 6 of Euphoria.

Euphoria episode 6: Date, time and how to watch it live

You can watch episode 6 of Euphoria this Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 9 pm ET on HBO. You can also live stream the episode on HBO Max at the same time. You can also catch on with the previous episodes on the streaming service.

Episode 6 is tittle “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood” and fans are already speculating about what’s coming. According to the promo, it seems like viewers will get some answers regarding Cal’s tape, what’s going to happen between Kat and Ethan, and maybe a scene between Nate and Jules.

In the promo, it seems like Rue will be dealing with more withdrawals as she’s shaking in from of a Jolly Rancher candy. There’s also a scene between Kat and Ethan in a restaurant which suggest they’re going to have a heavy conversation. Also, we can see how Maddy is dealing with Cassie, saying that she wants to kill her (we expect figuratively speaking).