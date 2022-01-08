The teenage show 'Euphoria', starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, will come back with its second season on Sunday, January 9. Here, check out how to watch the new episodes.

In 2019, HBO found its first great success since the ‘Games of Thrones’ finale in ‘Euphoria’, the high school drama starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. After a long wait the second season of the series will finally drop out this Sunday, January 9.

The first eight episodes, and two Holiday specials, were packed with drama, drugs, alcohol, sex, depression and everything in between. The series, with it’s glamorized representation of the Gen Z and their dark problems, won three Emmys, including Zendaya’s best performance, and nine nominations.

If you are ready to see what will happen next to Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), and the rest of their classmates. Here, check out how to watch time and how to watch the premiere in the United States.

Euphoria Season 2: Premiere date and time

The teenage drama ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. For this season, the entire main cast will return and there’s a new addition: Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike will star as Elliot, a new friend of Rue's.

Does Euphoria come out weekly? How can I watch it?

Yes, new episodes of Euphoria will air on TV and HBO Max every Sunday night. If you want to watch Euphoria on TV, you’ll need a cable package with HBO. You can also watch the show online with a subscription to HBO Max.