HBO's acclaimed teen drama 'Euphoria' is coming back to the screen. Here, check out the release date, how to watch it and which could happen in season 2.

Many of our favorite shows will come back in 2022, and one of them is the highly anticipated season 2 of HBO's Euphoria. The teen drama, created by Sam Levinson, quickly became a sensation after its premiere in 2019.

Rue, performed by Zendaya who won an Emmy for her work, is the main character of a show that portrays like no other the struggles of the Gen-Z generation. There’s no theme that is out of question from addiction, relationships, love, friendship and everything in between.

It wasn’t surprising that many young people, and not so young, felt compelled by the narrative, in which there was a character for every type of teenager. Also, the music and the visuals were praised by critics. So, when does the series come back? Here, check out the answers.

When does Euphoria Season 2 come out?

After two years of waiting, show fans can finally expect to watch season 2 on Sunday, January 9. Just like season 1, there will be eight episodes for this season, which will be airing every Sunday on HBO (9 pm ET). You have to be an HBO customer, or have streaming platform HBO Max.

What could happen in Euphoria Season 2?

After Season 1, there were two specials. So, Season 2 will pick up from that. So far, we know from Jule’s episode, that Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) reunited one more time after the Season 1 finale.

The trailer teases that they’re still apart and that Rue might find another love interest. Also, its implied that season 1 villain Nate (Jacob Elordi) will have a thing with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who presumably will be still leading with the consequences of her abortion.

In comments for Teen Vogue in July 2021, Zendaya said that this season “it’s not going to be fun to watch”. She said: "It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people."