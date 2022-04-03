Sydney Sweeney will return to Euphoria Season 3 and she has spilled the tea of what she would like to see for her character, Cassie Howard, in the show. Here, check out the full story.

Sydney Sweeney was one of the breakthroughs of Euphoria’s Season 2, which premiered earlier this year. The actress who portrays Cassie Horward had to go through more emotional storylines this time and, after a tough time for her character, she has revealed what she expects from Season 3.

The teen drama Euphoria has been one of the most successful shows from HBO, almost surpassing the viewership of Games of Thrones and Season 2 even doubling the numbers from the first one. So, it’s not surprising that it was already renewed for a third season, which we can expect to be released sometime in the next year.

While many fans didn’t particularly like the arc for Sweeney’s character, it’s undeniable that the actress did an amazing job with the love triangle storyline between Cassie, Nate and her best friend Maddie. Here, check out what Sweeney thinks about what’s coming to Euphoria.

Sweeney would like to see this in Euphoria’s season 3

In Season 2, Cassie had several breakdowns including her hiding in a bathroom, which now became a famous meme, or her also famous line “I have never ever been happier,” which also is one of the fandom’s favorites. Despite the darker path her character went through in the season, Sweeney thinks there is more room for “evil.”

While attending the Canneseries TV Festival, Sweeney spoke to Variety about her role on Euphoria and she was asked about which side of Cassie she would like to explore more. "I would love to play with more of that [evil and dark and serious] streak." The full quote as follows:

There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself.

I like playing characters that are complex and have multiple layers. And people wonder if they’re evil or good, and pure or not. I like playing characters that make people think and make me think.

So, what do you think? We’ll have to wait to see how Cassie recovers from her sort-of breakup in the finale episode with Nate (Jacob Elordi) and the falldown of her friendship with Maddie, portrayed by Alexa Dermie.