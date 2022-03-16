Sidney Sweeney will try her hand in the superhero genre alongside Dakota Johnson in the upcoming 'Madame Web'. Here, check out the details.

Not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with new series such as Ms. Marvel, but Sony is also creating more content within its own universe with Marvel characters, mostly the ones connected to Spider-Man as we saw with Tom Hardy’s 'Venom'.

After the incredible success of ‘No Way Home’, the studio is set to explore new characters. In April, Jared Leto's ‘Morbius’ will finally hit the theaters after several delays, and an upcoming film about 'Madame Web' with Dakota Johnson is under production.

Now, Deadline Hollywood reports that Sidney Sweeney, known for her role as Cassie in HBO’s drama ‘Euphoria’, will also take part on the project, which will also be the first Sony’s modern-comic book adaptation with a woman in the titular role.

Madame Web: What will be Sidney Sweeney's role?

As reported per Variety, the role for Sweeney’s character hasn’t been announced. Dakota Johnson will star as the titular character, “a paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.”

The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who has worked in other Marvel productions such as ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Defenders’. On the other hand, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will write the script. They were also behind the screenplay of Morbius.

While the plot details are also unknown, Madame Web in the comics is an ally to Spider-Man and other heroes, such as Spider-Woman. Could Sidney Sweeney be Sony’s bet for a new Gwen Stacey? She’s got the looks and has worked as teenagers in Euphoria and White Lotus.

However, Seeney has credits in several other productions such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, 'Big Time Adolescence' and 'The Voyeurs'. She’s currently in production of 'National Anthem', opposite Simon Rex and Halsey, for Bron Studios.