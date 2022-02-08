We're midway through Season 2 of Euphoria and fans can't stop sharing their theories about what's going to happen with Rue, the love triangle between Cassie-Nate-Maddy or Fez's fate. Here, check out some of them.

It’s been a while since the whole Internet had a TV show in common to think about. If you happen to be on Twitter on Sunday nights or Monday mornings, you probably have realized that nobody can't stop talking about Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

The HBO teen drama has depicted problems from relationships to substance addiction. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue, not only made her win her first Emmy, but also has shown us how cruel living with an addiction can be. Also, there’s the fair share of romantic problems, like love triangles.

Episode 5 of Season 2 might have been the most brutal yet. And with three episodes more to come, fans have started speculating how all will end. There are wild theories but, again, this is a show where almost anything can happen. So, here, check out four Euphoria theories for what's coming:

Euphoria theory 1: Is Rue dead?

This is the wildest theory of all: that Rue is actually dead and we are seeing all the events that lead up to her death. That seems unlikely, but there have been clues that could tell us that: like the final scene of season 1 or the church montage of episode 4.

However, it’s more possible that Rue will die at the end of the season. There’s been foreshadowing with the lovers montage in which Jules and Rue portray scenes from Titanic, Brokeback Mountain and Ghost, and Rue playing the part of the character who dies.

Euphoria theory 2: Maybe Elliot dies

With Season 3 coming, it’s possible that the writers won’t kill Rue so Zendaya can keep acting to collect her Emmys. However, many fans think that someone has to die. And many have pointed out that Elliot could be the one. After all, he also is an addict. Fans also think that Elliot appearing in the same chapel where Rue has her fantasy while using it’s a sign.

Euphoria theory 3: Fez is gonna get caught

Nobody will get a happy ending this season, according to fans. Some viewers noticed that Fez and Ash had a tense scene in the trailer, and that could be a goodbye. Many believe that Fez could get arrested for Mouse’s death, which was Ash doing, so Fez could take the blame for his little brother.

Euphoria theory 4: Maddy, Cassie and Nate drama

Not everyone has been a fan of the love triangle between Maddy, Cassie and Nate. However, many fans believe that this could be solved with Maddy getting pregnant to get Nate to be with her and not Cassie, who according to Rue’s narration, Nate is in love with. After all, Maddy did say she’d look great being pregnant.