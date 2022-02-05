Episode 5 of the critically acclaimed teen drama 'Euphoria', starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, is on the corner. Here, check out the date, time and how to watch its release.

HBO’s teen drama Euphoria is better than ever. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed show has been one of the most watched series of the network, duplicating the viewers of the first season with only four episodes so far. So, it’s not surprising that it’s been renewed for a third season.

Episode 4 ended up with Rue, played by Zendaya, probably having an overdose. Fans have been theorizing in social media about her possible death. On the other hand, fans are also eager to know what will happen with the love triangle mess between Cassie, Maddy and Nate.

In a more upbeat tone, if you can say so, fans also want to know how the relationship between Lexi and Fez will evolve. If you want to know what will happen in the next episode of Euphoria, here check out when and how to watch it.

Euphoria episode 5: Date, time and how to watch it live

You can watch episode 5 of Euphoria this Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET on HBO. You can also live stream the episode on HBO Max at the same time. You can also catch on with the previous episodes on the streaming service.

It’s expected that this season will have eight episodes just as the first one. As we don’t know what happened to Rue, we will have to wait to see if Zendaya will continue with her Emmy winning role. However, it’s unlikely that the show will go on without its protagonist.

If that happens, it wouldn’t be the first time, though. And talent isn’t lacking in the cast of Euphoria. Seedney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schaffer and Javon Walton are all promising young actors who have delivered great performances so far.