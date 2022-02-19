Season 2 of the HBO drama ‘Euphoria’, starring Zendaya, is almost coming to an end. Here, check out when and how you can watch the next episode in the US.

With only two episodes left, Season 2 of Euphoria is building up a big finale. All the storylines are coming together and fans are eager to know what will happen in Episode 7, which is titled “The Theater and Its Double,” and yes, has everything to do with Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play.

After episode 5, in which Rue (Zendaya) hit rock bottom, episode 6 explored the consequences of that night. Rue apologized to Ali (Colman Domingo), and we saw him and the whole family had dinner together. It seems like Rue is going to get into rehab, however the episode ends with her mom crying because she won’t get a full treatment.

On the other hand, we also saw the fallout of the love triangle story. Nate (Jacob Elordi) threatens Maddy (Alexa Demie) to get the disc with the video between Nate’s dad and Jules (Hunter Shafer), and, in a surprising move from Nate, he gives it to Jules. Then, he picks up Cassie (Sidney Sweeney), who seemingly will live with him.

Euphoria episode 7: Date, time and how to watch it live

Euphoria Episode 7 will air this Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on HBO. You can also live stream the episode on HBO Max at the same time. If you haven’t watched the previous episodes, you can do so on the streaming service.

As we can see in the promo of the episode, Lexi’s play will be at full display this week. And not everyone will love it as we saw Maddy get upset and say to Kat (Barbie Ferrera), who broke up with Ethan (Austin Abrams): “Wait. Is this f*****g play about us?” We also see Rue attending to the play.

However, Fezco (Agnus Cloud) promises Lexi he will be there but it doesn’t seem like he’s going to make it, especially after in the last episode Custer warned Faye that the police are after Fezco and Ashtray (Javon Walton) for Mouse’s death.