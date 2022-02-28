(Spoilers ahead) Season 2 of Euphoria came to an end on Sunday night. And fans still have questions about one character’s tragic fate. Here, check it out.

After eight episodes, Season 2 of Euphoria ended on Sunday. While many story arcs had closure, other ones remain open to explore in Season 3, which was already confirmed by HBO. During the whole season, it was quite inferred that a death was coming but the end still shocked many fans.

Episode 7 showed fans how Lexi sees high school and the relationships in her life thanks to her play. While it was quite satisfying for fans and even Rue, not everyone welcomed her honesty. And, yes, we’re referring to Cassie, who interrupted the show and, once again, put herself in a very delicate situation.

The finale had us watching how what was left of the friendship between Cassie and Maddy shattered, Rue and Lexi reconnect, Rue and Jules break up and, of course, the police entering Fez and Ashtray’s house. And someone didn’t survive.

Euphoria Season 2 finale: Is Ashtray dead?

In the finale, we see Ashtray once again losing his cool and killing Custer in the neck, after Fez discovers he had been working with the police. Fez decides that he is going to give himself to the police but Ash doesn’t want to surrender and ends up in a shootout with a SWAT team. While we don’t see the shot, we hear his body falling and Fez screaming.

So, it’s fair to say that Ashtray is dead, right? Well, according to actor Javon Walton, who plays him, it could be either way. Speaking to Esquire and Variety, Walton said that he doesn’t know for sure. However, the original plan wasn’t for Ashtray to be shot but Fez (who also gets shot but not fatally).

In a new interview with Esquire, Walton said that in the case Ash is dead, he’s going to be “jealous” of his friends watching Season 3. However, he won’t be without a job as he already booked a role in another big TV show.