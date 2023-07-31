Angus Cloud, who played Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, has passed away at 25 years old, Variety reports. He rose to prominence thanks to the role of the drug dealer in the teen drama series, starring Zendaya.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement, per the outlet. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” it reads.

Apart from Euphoria, Cloud also acted in films North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023), and he was set to appear opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie by Universal. Here’s what we know about his death.

Angus Cloud passed away: What is the cause of death?

The statement, per Variety, didn’t reveal a cause of death. However, it seemingly references Cloud’s mental health: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” it reads.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” it continued.

The statement concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

