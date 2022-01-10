DC fans have plenty to be excited for. This year, Warner Bros. are releasing several movies and projects related to the DC extended universe. Here, check out what's coming new this year.

Every DC movie and TV show coming out in 2022: 'The Batman', 'The Flash' and more

If you’re tired of superheroes movies, we regret to inform you that they’re not going anywhere. After 2021 was another Marvel dominated year, with the release of various TV shows and movies, DC and Warner Bros. will try to fight one more time for the reign of comic book adaptations.

DC fans have plenty to wait for this year after a quiet one. In 2021, 'The Suicide Squad', directed by James Gunn, was the only DC movie to hit theaters. However, no one can forget that HBO Max finally released Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which fans adored.

After the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, DC can respond with two highly expected films: the not related DCU movie ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson and ‘The Flash’, which fans believed will erase the Snyderverse. However, there are other titles to watch.

Every DC movie and TV show releasing in 2022

Peacemaker - Jan 13, 2022

John Cena’s Peacemaker, which appeared in The Suicide Squad, will have a spin-off. The series is set to explore the origins of Peacemaker and fill us in on what happened after The Suicide Squad ended.

The Batman - Mar 04, 2022

After some delays courtesy of the pandemic, fans will finally watch Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, which is, according to IMDb, the most anticipated movie of 2022. Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano will also star in the film.

DC League Of Super-Pets - May 20, 2022

In this animated film, Superman's pet dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) forms a team with a group of superpowered shelter pets to save his owner Superman, who was captured by Lex Luthor.

Black Adam - Jul 29, 2022

In this movie, Dwayne Johnson will star as Black Adam, the archenemy of Shazam. The rest of the cast consists of Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The Flash - Nov 04, 2022

Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will have to deal with the consequences of time traveling. This movie will also feature Michael Keaton as Batman from the Tim Burton movies and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom - Dec 16, 2022

The sequel of Aquaman will feature Jason Momoa, with Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II all reprising their roles as well.