Jonathan Bailey, who became a global superstar for his work in Netflix’s Bridgerton, will star in an upcoming comedy alongside Oscar nominee Felicity Jones. Here, check out what we know about the project.

British actor Jonathan Bailey has gained global fame as Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton brother in the Netflix period drama of the same name. The actor went from supporting role to lead alongside Simone Ashley, as the series moved its central couple every season.

Bailey, 33, had to fill the shoes of Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings in the first season, and he lived up to the task. Not only fans have praised him for his work and his chemistry with Ashley, the second season became the most-watched for an English language series ever.

However, the actor, who has also worked in theater recently in the play ‘Cock’, will move on from the Regency era and it’s ready to appear on the big screen with Oscar nominee Felicity Jones. Here, check out what we know about their upcoming movie.

Jonathan Bailey will star in ‘Maria’ with Felicity Jones

Deadline reports that Bailey will star in ‘Maria,’ a film that will follow a young woman (Jones) who struggles to accept her age and the love of her boyfriend Eddie (Bailey). She will try to feel young again when she meets Raffy, her new stepbrother at her uncaring father’s wedding. The situation will get worse with the news of her father’s terminal illness.

Comedian Simon Amstell, whose works include the BBC series Grandma’s House, will write, direct and executive produce the film. It will be his third feature after his debut Carnage in 2017 and Benjamin following in 2018. According to the report, the film is due to start shooting in the UK and US in fall of this year.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin shooting Maria this year with Felicity Jones. Our hope is that making a film about our culture’s fear of aging and death will be an absolute sensation,” says Amstell. Alongside Bailey and Jones, Jason Isaacs, known for his work in Harry Potter, will play Maria’s father.