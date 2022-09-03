Daniel Radcliffe will star in the upcoming parody biopic "Weird: The al Yankovic Story." Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie such as release date, cast and more.

Everything you need to know about Daniel Racdliffe’s new movie ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

After appearing in "The Lost City" alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe will star as musician and satirist “Weird Al” in his satirical biographical film “Weird: The al Yankovic Story,” which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

Radcliffe, who is most known for his role of Harry Potter, has built an eclectic career on the screen and on stage. The film was written by Al Yankovic himself alongside Eric Appel, who is also the director of the movie.

In a statement, Appel said jokingly, "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it." Check out everything you need to know about this film.

Is ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ a true story?

The film is a parody of the biopic genre, so the film will exaggerate or fabricate moments such as Al drinking alcohol or using drugs, being extremely difficult to work with and having a relationship with Madonna, when none of that is actually true.

When is the release date for Weird with Daniel Radcliffe?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on November 4 and will be available on The Roku Channel, and if you’re located in the United States, you can stream it for free. You don’t need a Roku device to use the service; you can stream content on the Roku website.

Who is in the cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Alongside Radcliffe in the titular role, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson and Toby Huss will be in the movie. Wood, who is known for several projects such as Westworld, will portray Madonna. Wilson will be Dr. Demento, and Huss will play Nick Yankovic, Al's father. Other cast members are:

Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Al's mother

Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

Spencer Treat Clark as Steve Jay

Thomas Lennon

Dot-Marie Jones as Mama Bear

Will Forte as a record executive

Scott Aukerman as a cop

James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan

John Regan as Mark Mothersbaugh