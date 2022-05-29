Ewan McGregor will star alongside Hayden Christensne in the upcoming Star Wars series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' for Disney+. Here, check out how much is the 51-year-old actor's net worth.

Star Wars fans have plenty to be looking for, with several TV shows being developed for Disney+, including ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, which just hit the streaming service and it marks the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

While the ‘Star Wars’ prequel isn’t necessarily the most beloved project of the Star Wars world, many fans can’t be mad at McGregor, who certainly was one of the high points throughout the movies thanks to his performance.

However, the Scottish actor has not only shine with the franchise as he has appeared in several projects such as Moulin Rouge!, Big Fish, Halston (for which he won an Emmy), Fargo (which helped him win a Golden Globe) and more. Here, check out his net worth and salary for Star Wars.

Ewan McGregor’s net worth and salary for ‘Star Wars’ franchise

McGregor first appeared as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, released in 1999. Then, he reprised the role in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

While the first two films were critically panned, the trilogy was undeniable a box office success grossing in total more than $2.5 billion. There are not many reports on how much the actors were paid. However, according to therichest.com, McGregor was paid $7 million to star in Episode III.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, the Scottish actor has a net worth of $25 million. McGregor has also appeared in other box office successes such as Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) as Lumiére, which has a worldwide gross of $1.263 billion.