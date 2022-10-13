Ewan Mitchell is slowly becoming the young promise of House of the Dragon, HBO's most successful series. The actor has established himself as one of the stars of the show and his character is one of the most beloved since his first appearance. Here, check out all about his life.

Ewan Mitchell is the new sensation and star of House of the Dragon. Since his first appearance in episode 8 as Aemond Targaryen, son of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, fans have been going crazy with his presence and have developed all kinds of theories with what will happen in the coming Sundays.

Not much is known about the actor's life so far but we can affirm the great talent he has after playing one of the most feared princes of the kingdom. Now, the crazy assumptions that have been installed is that we will see his character fight hand to hand with Daemon Targaryen, his uncle and husband of his sister Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The Game of Thrones spin-off has been a success so far and has even surpassed the mother series in terms of views. It consolidated its position as the most watched series on the streaming platform and even beat The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, leaving the new production of the important franchise in second place.

Ewan Mitchell's age

Ewan is 20 years old. He is British and all the projects in which he has participated so far have been of the same nationality. Although not much information is known about his private life, in an interview he gave for The Last Kingdom Podcast he revealed that he is originally from Derby.

Ewan Mitchell's leap to fame

The young actor had small roles in several TV series and short films over the years but his breakthrough didn't come until he landed the role of Osferth in the second season of The Last Kingdom. The British fiction premiered its fifth season on Netflix and since then Ewan has had multiple job opportunities.

One of them was World on Fire, where he shared the screen with Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones. It seems his connection to George R. R. Martin's world was present without even knowing it. "It was a great honor and an absolute privilege to have someone as talented as Sean Bean to learn from and work with during our scenes", Mitchell assured the BBC during a 2019 interview.

Ewan Mitchell's filmography and TV shows

He began his career starring in two short films in 2015: Stereotype and Fire. Two years later he landed the role of Billy Taylor for six episodes in the television series The Halcyon.

The story of the series sought to examine World War II London from a new perspective, as it was set in 1940 in a five-star hotel in the center of London Society and a world at war, with the aim of showing the life of the city through the prism of war and the impact it has on families, politics, relationships and work in all social strata.

On the other hand, he also acted as an actor in series such as Grantchester and Doctors. Then he got a supporting role in the movie Simply Charlie. From 2017 to 2022 he played Osferth, King Alfred's bastard, for 28 episodes in The Last Kingdom (Available on Netflix).

During 2018, he played Ettore in the film High Life and also participated in Salad Days and Stalker. His most important role came in 2019, when he played Tom Bennett for six episodes in the series World on Fire. He is currently giving life to Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon and it could be the most recognized role he has had so far, especially for the magnitude of the series and the character.

Ewan Mitchell's social media

Ewan does not have any kind of social network and prefers to keep his private life that way. He has no Twitter, Instagram or Facebook profile. The only thing he has are several fan accounts but none of them are managed by him, they only use his name. This is one of the reasons why there is so little information about the young actor.