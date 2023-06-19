Chris Hemsworth is one of the most-profitable Hollywood actors thanks to his roles as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one of his most-recent successful franchises is Extraction, which recently released its second movie on Netflix.

The Australian actor portrays Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary. In the first film, he has to save the son of an Indian crime lord, which almost killed him. And the second one follows a similar structure, with him having to save the family of a famed Georgian gangster.

The first Extraction was based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel “Ciudad,” and was adapted by Parks and the Russo brothers. Joe Russo returned to the sequel as one of the screenwriters. With the two movies being one of the most-watched movies in history of Netflix, will it get a third? Here, check out all we know.

Will Extraction get a third movie?

Yes. Director Sam Hargrave made the announcement at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, following the June 16 premiere of the second movie, which is already on the most-watched film on the platform worldwide.

What will the third movie be about?

Well, spoilers ahead! The second movie ends with the introduction of a new character portrayed by Idris Elba, another veteran of action films. His character is referred to as “Man in the Suit” and his boss bailed Rake and Nik from prison and hired them to do another job.

Who could come back for a third movie of Extraction?

As we said before, Idris Elba is set to be in a third movie due to the end. As his character is mostly a mystery to viewers, we could certainly learn more about him in a sequel. Also, Hemsworth is also set to return as Rake. Also, Golshifteh Farahani could come back as Nik.