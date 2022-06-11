Ezra Miller has been one of America's favorite actors when it comes to playing a sci-fi role. The actor has been seen in major franchises such as Fantastic Beasts and Justice League. Here you can find where to watch all their movies.

The 29-year-old actor Ezra Miller has demonstrated the great talent he possesses for acting with the roles they has played. Theirs repertoire includes such characters as Patrick from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Credence Barebone from Fantastic Beasts and Barry Allen from Justice League.

They made their film debut in the heartbreaking drama Afterschool, which premiered at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival and went on to screen at numerous international film festivals. It also managed to garner recognition from several awards, including an Independent Spirit nomination.

Miller's first appearance as the Flashcame in a cameo in Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and they reprised their role in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Fans liked their participation so much that thanks to that, the actor was chosen to play the hero again in the future movie The Flash, which has a premiere date of 2023.

But acting is not their only love, the actor is also passionate about music and fashion. When they're not filming, the actor tours with their band, Sons of an Illustrious Father. Their taste for fashion goes beyond any style. In every event the actor attends, tries to present a unique and incomparable outfit.

At the 2018 Comic-Con, the artist made a cosplay with a version of the Super Mario character in which his chest was visible. That same year, at the premiere of the first Fantastic Beasts, they looked like a glam version of the owl Hedwig from Harry Potter, and on their hands they had the words "Avada Kedavra" written over and over again. In the Potter world, that's a killing curse.

How to watch all Ezra Miller movies

1. Afterschool (2008). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Busted Walk (2008). Is not available to stream with a subscription service.

3. City Island (2009). Available on Tubi and Freevee.

4. Beware the Gonzo (2010). Available on Peacock for free.

5. Every Day (2010). Available on Tubi.

6. Another Happy Day (2011). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

7. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011). Available on Amazon Prime Video and FuboTV.

8. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). Available on HBO Max.

9. Madame Bovary (2014). Available on FuboTV and Peacock.

10. The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

11. Trainwreck (2015). Available on Peacock.

12. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016). Available on HBO Max.

13. Justice League (2017). Available on HBO Max.

14. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Available on HBO Max.

15. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021). Available on HBO Max.

16. Asking For It (2021). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

17. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). Available on HBO Max.