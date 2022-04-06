After being in the news last week for riots and harassment, the producers had a meeting to talk about the future of Ezra Miller and it does not seem like there's a good mood between the parties.

After coming from a good month in which ‘The Batman’ became a success in the box office, once again Warner Brothers is facing problems to keep ahead with the DC Extended Universe as Flash actor Ezra Miller has been involved in a public outburst that ended up in his arrest in Hawaii.

Miller, 29, is well known for many of his roles in projects such as ‘We need to talk about Kevin’ and ‘The Perks of being a Wallflower’. Since 2016, he has portrayed Aurelius Dumbledore in ‘The Fantastic Beasts’ saga and played Barry Allen for the DC Extended Universe.

However, his roles in these two sagas, both produced by Warner Media, could be in danger after his arrest. According to multiple reports, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency meeting to discuss his future with the studio and the DCEU. Here, check out all the details.

Why was Ezra Miller arrested?

Miller has been involved in several incidents these past few years. In 2020, a video of the actor apparently choking a woman at an Iceland bar went viral on social media. The actor was kicked out of a bar (Prikið Kaffihús), however he wasn’t pressed with charges.

The most recent incident took place on March 28, according to police reports obtained by several outlets. Miller was arrested after he shouted obscenities and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman as she was singing at the Margarita Village in Hilo, Hawaii. He also allegedly thrusted a 32-year-old man.

He was arrested but he was released on $500 bail. However, that’s not it. A couple also filed a temporary restraining order against him on March 29. According to the couple, the actor burst into their bedroom, threatened them and stole their documents.

What does Miller’s situation mean for the future of the DCE?

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. exec decided to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.” That means that, so far, the highly anticipated The Flash will be coming out in June, 2023 as scheduled. However, possible sequels are out of order for now.

The same report also states that after the Iceland video went viral, Warner Bros. had a pause at the time. However, Miller was not kicked off Secrets of Dumbledore like his castmate Johnny Depp, who was also dealing with his own domestic abuse scandal.

On the other hand, a source familiar with the filming on The Flash also told the magazine that during the production of the film, Miller suffered several breakdowns without violence, which has worried fans about the actor’s mental health.