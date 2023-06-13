Ezra Miller stars in DC Comic’s new big project: The Flash. The 30-year-old actor had remained in the shadows for several months, due to all his scandals and after being labeled as one of the most problematic stars in Hollywood.

However, on Tuesday, June 13, the premiere of the film took place and the actor did not hesitate to make his comeback publicly. He spoke with Variety and dedicated some words of thanks to the executives of DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, who helped him in his difficult moments.

“I want to thank them for their grace, for their knowledge and for the care in the context of my life. And for knowing how to bring this moment to a good end“, the actor admitted on the red carpet. Here, check what is his current net worth…

What is Ezra Miller’s net worth?

The actor has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings come mostly from his endorsements with brands and his film projects. He has been involved in blockbusters such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Flickonclick revealed the amount Ezra took home for bringing Barry Allen to life in the new The Flash movie. Miller signed a contract in which he would be awarded a $4 million salary for his performance as the DC Comics superhero. He would have earned more than Michael Keaton in his return as Batman.