Formula One racing is a tough business, dominating the best and fastests cars in the world could be dangerous as it is fun. Behind all the greece and tires there are personal lives and family.

Below are the women who stand by their racers through the good times and the tough times. Here are the amazing wives and girlfriends of these F1 race car drivers.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell

The F1 racer and former Spice Girl wed in May of 2015. The couple has one child, and the family also includes a child from Halliwell’s previous marriage.

Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell

Valtteri Bottas is currently in a relationship with fellow athlete Tiffany Cromwell. The couple began dating in 2020 on Valentine’s Day and have been solid ever since.

Esteban Ocon and Elena Berri

Esteban Ocon met the Italian model in 2017, Berri is always on the track cheering on Ocon. Berri has 102,000 fans on Instagram and regularly uploads her campaign pictures.

George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt

Carmen Montero Mundt is a financial broker who started dating the F1 driver back in 2019. Their romance is kept under extreme privacy, but they are active on social media.

Sergio Pérez and Carola Martinez

The Mexican driver met his wife at a nightclub, and they announced their relationship in 2017. The couple now has three children and have been married since 2018.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of former F1 driver Nelson Piquet, and it seems that Kelly attracts drivers. She has a daughter with Daniil Kyvat and has been dating Verstappen since 2020.

Nyck de Vries and Eva Bruggenwirth

The power couple have been dating or made their relationship public since July of 2020. Vires calls Eva “boss”, so I guess we know who runs that household.

Pierre Gasly and Francisca Cerqueira Gomes

In 2023 were introduced to a new couple, Pierre Gasly and Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, the racer and super model made it be known they were a couple in early 2023. The couple announced their relationship on valentine’s day.

Carlos Sainz and Isabel Hernaez

Not much is known about the couple as they are very private with their relationship, but Isabel Hernaez has over 177,000 followers on Instagram and is constantly supporting her F1 racer boyfriend on the track.

Lance Stroll and Sara Pagliaroli

Together since 2021, Sara Pagliaroli is a musician and Stroll puts the speed into speed dating, joke. The couple first announced they were together at the premiere of the last James Bond film.

Alex Albon and Lily He

Both are in the sports world, as Lily He is a professional golfer and has been on the LPGA Tour since 2019.Albon is a F1 racer who has been on two podiums.

Nico Hulkenberg and Egle Ruskyte

The couple have been together since 2015, and Ruskyte defines herself as a “Designer. Founder. Creator.” The couple has one daughter born in 2021.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux

The racer is reportedly dating TikTok influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux as of 2023. Not much has been reported about the relationship but Leclerc ended another relationship at the end of 2022.

Daniel Ricciardo and Heidi Berger

The former ex-McLaren driver is dating actress Heidi Berger who is the daughter of Gerhard Berger, who raced for 14 seasons in F1. On Instagram she has 150,000 followers.