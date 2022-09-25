House of the Dragon, the Games of Thrones’ prequel, became an instant hit for HBO. Fans want to know more about its actors, including Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole. Check out everything we know about him.

Games of Thrones' first spin-off and prequel House of the Dragon has been an undeniable success so far. According to Variety, the first five episodes of the season are averaging 29 million viewers per episode. So, it’s not surprising that the most unknown actors are getting recognition worldwide, including Fabien Frankel.

Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole, Rhaenyra’s first love interest and protector. To Frankel, being part of a show so big as House of the Dragon comes with a pressure of “wanting the fans to, you know, not hate our show. I just hope that people care in the same way they cared about Game of Thrones or the way that they care about any show,” he said to Wonderland magazine.

It’s safe to say that fans are invested in the show, with many tweets and reactions to every episode. So, if you want to know more about Frankel such as his age, height, where he comes from and more, check it out.

How old is Fabien Frankel?

Frankel was born in April, 1994. He is 28 years old. He was born in London, England. He is the son of late actor Mark Frankel and French advertising executive Caroline Besson, and he has a younger brother named Max.

What is Fabien Frankel’s ethnicity?

According to his several reports, Frankel’s paternal family is Kurdish and Jewish, and he has ancestors from Iraq and Mumbai, India through his paternal grandmother. Per British Vogue, Frankel speaks French thanks to his mother.

How tall is Fabien Frankel?

According to Pop Buzz, Frankel is 5 foot 10 inches tall. On the metric system, his height is 1.78 meters. He has been interested in cinema since a young age, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2017.

Fabien Frankel’s movies and TV shows

Ser Criston Cole in HBO’s House of the Dragon is his breakthrough role, however, he has appeared in several productions. He started his professional career in 2017 in the play The Knowledge at Charing Cross Theatre.

Then, he appeared in the romantic comedy Last Christmas (2019), alongside Emilia Clarke. In 2021, he played Dominique Renelleau in the BBC One and Netflix crime drama The Serpent. He is set to appear in the independent comedy film Venice at Dawn.

Is Fabien Frankel married? Does he have a partner?

So far, there are no reports of Fabien Frankel’s dating life as the actor prefers to maintain his personal matters private. Also, he has very little time in the industry. However, he has certainly caught the eye of many fans thanks to House of the Dragon.

What is Fabien Frankel’s social media?

Fabien Frankel does have social media’s accounts. He uses Instagram, though he hasn’t shared many photos yet. He has some candid photos on the set of House of the Dragon alongside co-star Milly Alcock. His user is @fabienfrankel.