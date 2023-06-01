Fallen is one of the most popular paranormal stories among readers, with a mix of love, suspense and drama. Although it has already been adapted, Lauren Kate‘s books will be brought to the screen again, but this time as a series.

The series, which will feature eight episodes, will be directed by Matt Hastings, one of film’s most acclaimed producers. Among his repertoire of hits are titles such as Shadowhunters, The Originals and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The project is written by Rachel Paterson and Roland Moore, who also serve as co-executive producers. Each of the episodes will be nearly 60 minutes long and Hastings said it is the ideal time to engage a young adult audience.

What is Fallen about?

“Follows Luce, a young woman who is sent to Sword and Cross, a cult-like rehabilitation facility, where she must serve time for a crime she doesn’t even remember committing”, describes the official description published by IMDb.

Who are the cast of Fallen?

The cast is composed of several young actors and many promising industry players. Jessica Alexander, who will play Luce, is set to star in the story. The 23-year-old actress is coming off the back of a big box-office hit, as she played Vanessa in the new live-action The Little Mermaid.

Gijs Blom has been cast to play Daniel, while Timothy Innes has been cast as Cam, Josefine Koenig as Arriane and Esmé Kingdom as Penn. The full list of cast members has already been revealed and check here to see what other names are present:

Lawrence Walker as Roland

Sarah Niles as Ms. Miriam

Alexander Siddig as Dr. Howson

Maura Bird as Molly

Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness as Gabbe

Sam Bell as Tasha

Laura Majid as Cassie

Courtney Chen as Nurse Ryan

Géza Kovács as Tino

Jeremy Wheeler as Judge

Rudolf Molnár as Orderly

Harry Szovik as Highway Police Officer

Nick Wittman as Eugene

When could Fallen be released?

It is not yet known when the episodes of Fallen’s first season will air, but it has been confirmed that it will be sometime in 2023. The series is produced by Silver Reel and Night Train Media, with Brazilian streaming service Globoplay as co-producer.