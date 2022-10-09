Lindsay Lohan is ready to dive back into the acting world and has already announced her new movie with Netflix and Chord Overstreet. Here, check out all about the new romantic Christmas movie.

Falling for Christmas is Netflix's upcoming holiday love movie that will mark Lindsay Lohan's return to acting. It will be directed by Janeen Damian, in her directorial debut, based on a script by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. It has been more than a decade since the Mean Girls actress has been seen in a major production.

This was because she was recovering from a series of career setbacks such as legal and addiction problems. Now that she is ready to return, what better than to do it with a good Christmas classic, right? Well, the reality is that she will not be alone and her character will fall in love with one of the most recognized actors and who we all know for his role in Glee.

During November 2021, Lohan spoke to Vogue and told "I feel like what we don't have enough of right now is romantic comedies. And that's exactly what it is: it's a really funny, uplifting romantic comedy. And it's actually really funny. When I read the script and we started shooting it, I didn't realize how funny we were going to be physically. There's a lot of physical comedy in it, which I really enjoyed doing, it's one of my favorite things to do, which I haven't had in a long time".

'Falling for Christmas' Cast

Lindsay Lohan will be playing the title character, the capricious heiress. While Chord Overstreet will be the widower who will take her in. The cast has other great actors that will be participating in supporting roles such as George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham and Antonio D. Charity.

'Falling for Christmas' Plot

The story follows Lohan's character, who is a spoiled heiress about to become engaged. After a skiing accident leaves her with no memory, she is taken in by a widower and his daughter for Christmas.

The film's official synopsis reads "Days before Christmas, the spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress suffers a skiing accident, loses her memory completely and ends up in the care of a handsome inn owner and his precocious daughter".

'Falling for Christmas' Release date

Lohan was the first to share the first teaser of the title that will premiere on Netflix on November 10, a month before Christmas. The legendary actress posted the official poster with the following message: "It's October 3. Now mark your calendars for November 10". The date alludes to the iconic scene from Mean Girls, as it is the day Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron what the date is.