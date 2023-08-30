Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, is leading the charge in regard to house hunting in Florida since the Messi clan arrived as her husband began a two-and-a-half-year contract with MLS side Inter Miami.

While Messi and his wife were photographed looking at houses it has been reported that they are yet to decide where to live. Now a famed Miami architect designer thinks he can solve that problem with an incredible design concept for a $50 million mansion.

Miami-based architect Jose Veliz has come up with a mansion that has three helipads, a soccer field, and a unique shape for the world’s best soccer player.

Details of proposed $50 million Messi mansion

The mansion would be M shaped, like Messi’s iconic brand logo, it would be a three-story mansion with an assortment of perks. The mansion would include five swimming pools in total, a soccer pitch, a tennis court, three helipads and a large dock for Messi’s yachts.

The mansion will also include a huge car garage and a rooftop garden. Inside the house the Messi’s and their guests would have game rooms, a party room, and a home theater.

Messi effect on Inter Miami

Since joining the club, Inter Miami has seen a massive demand for their jerseys as well as a huge spike in Instagram followers, today the club is close to hitting 15 million followers, before it only had close to 1 million.

Apple TV has reported a huge spike in MLS Season Pass subscriptions, of which Messi sees a percentage, and overall, Messi has already surpassed his salary in return of investment.