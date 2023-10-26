Cristian Castro is in Argentina promoting his concerts in Buenos Aires on the 27th and 28th of October. On the Paren La Mano podcast the eccentric singer did not hold back when telling a story about Diego Maradona and Oasis, when they toured Buenos Aires in 2005.



The events in question took place in 2005 when Diego Maradona had returned from a stomach operation and began hosting his weekly talk show La Noche del 10, one of his guests included Cristian Castro, who is a very popular international musician from Mexico who always sells out shows when he’s in Argentina.



After the show, Maradona and Castro went back to Castro’s hotel to celebrate, when they ran into the Gallagher brothers who were also in Argentina in a series of concerts, the night ended as one would think when involving Maradona, Castro, and the Gallagher brothers.



Hotel party with Maradona and Oasis



Castro confessed about the crazy night in question, “I met Maradona, I went to his program. I even played soccer tennis. I played with him against Vicentico (Argentine singer) and we won.

“I went to my hotel, (Maradona) came to my room. We celebrated a lot that night. “He stayed to sleep in the room with his manager”.

“I went out at 5 in the afternoon, and I see Guillermo (Coppola) and Diego, and I say ‘do you want me to get a room for you?’ He tells me ‘I think so’. We had a fantastic time that night. He undressed those from Oasis…”

“Those from Oasis arrived at my room. I had a suite, very Cristian Castro style, very luxurious. And the Oasis arrived. They started playing, and many girls arrived. The situation began to get heated, and everyone ended up naked, there dominating the ball (Maradona and Oasis completely naked).”

“They kicked us out of the hotel, I think I’m banned from that hotel. We can’t go anymore.”