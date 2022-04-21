'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of the Dumbledore' is the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel. Johnny Depp used to play an important role but had to be replaced because of the accusations made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Check out here who replaced him as Gellert Grindelwald.

Harry Potter fans had to wait for four years to watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', the third installment of the franchise. The production of this movie took a bit longer than expected for different reasons, including the situation of Johnny Depp.

After being accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp ended his contract with Warner Bros. studios and therefore left a huge vacancy in the cast. He played one of the most important characters in the movie, so it wasn't a minor decision to choose his replacement.

Depp portrayed dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two installments of 'Fantastic Beasts' and the villain was also set to play a pivotal role in the third one, which is why the studio hired another renowned actor to take over for Depp.

Which actor has replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'?

The production of the latest 'Fantastic Beasts' movie faced all kinds of problems, from delays in the set to JK Rowling's controversial comments, Ezra Miller's outbursts and the eventual removal of Depp from the cast.

The studio went after another renowned celebrity to fill in the vacancy, as Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'. There was a radical change in the character's appearance, but the story didn't address the modification in his look.

The Danish actor said that there was no point in explaining why the character looked different. "It would almost be like an Easter egg to reality to point out we swapped actors," Mikkelsen told The Hollywood Reporter. "Hopefully we drag them in with the first scene and from there they accept this world."

Mikkelsen, 56, is famous for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the TV series, as well as his outstanding performances in the Oscar-winning movie 'Another Round' or 'The Hunt', among other notable roles.