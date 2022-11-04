Fantastic Beasts, the franchise developed from the Harry Potter saga, has been cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery and the stars found out along with the fans. Here, check out the reason for the cancellation and what other related projects there will be.

Fantastic Beasts, starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery and the apparent reasons have not left fans very happy. The franchise already had three films (Where to Find Them, The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore) and two more on the way, which will never see the light of day.

Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander, claimed not to know anything about the future of the two films he had planned to make. During an interview with Indie Wire, the actor confessed "I don't have any (information about the fourth film). It's more of a question for J.K. Rowling, David Yates and Warner, but I don't know. I'm sorry I can't answer anything about that. I love playing Newt, he's a very sweet man".

Harry Potter became one of the highest grossing franchises in the world, competing with the likes of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and Star Trek. But the same cannot be said for the prequels. The first one grossed just over $800 million worldwide, the second one around $654.9 million and the last one $405.2 million, having a budget of $200 million.

Warner Bros. cancels Fantastic Beasts to make more Harry Potter films

Over the years, J. K. Rowling has made a name for herself as an author who is not easy to work with. David Zaslov, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said he doesn't care about the writer's transphobic remarks and that they are interested in doing everything they can to make sure she wants to continue making Harry Potter movies.

"We're going to focus on franchises. We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies generated a lot of profit for Warner Bros. ... over the last 25 years", the CEO said Thursday afternoon, adding, "If we can do something with JK about Harry Potter in the future, we will".

Who has repudiated JK Rowling's statements?

After the author's comments and the backlash from fans, it seemed that she and WB had drifted apart. Her name began to fade from everything associated with the magical world, but both denied it at the time.

Most of the stars who were present in the original eight films publicly spoke out against Rowling's views, such as Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. The actor who played Harry Potter claimed that not everyone in the franchise thinks and feels the way she does.

"The reason I felt I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since I finished 'Potter,' I met a lot of queer and trans kids and young people who had a great deal of Potter identification in that. And seeing them hurt that day, I thought I wanted them to know that not everyone in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important", said the 33-year-old English actor.

The comments made by the author took place in 2020 and at that time Radcliffe decided not to remain silent and raise his voice against JK. That year, he assured "While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has had the honor of working for the last decade and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project, and only as a human being, I feel compelled to say something about it at this time. Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all the advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this issue than Jo or I".

Apparently, Zaslav does not plan to comment on the issue or take sides, but only decided to show the author public support. This means that it is likely that the company's bosses are already planning a new adaptation and most likely it will be about Rowling's latest creation: the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.