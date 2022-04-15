Mads Mikkelsen had the task of replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', something that's far from easy for such a big franchise. Check out what he had to say about it.

The four-year wait has come to an end for all Harry Potter fans. 'Fantastic Beasts' has finally returned to the big screen with its third version, 'The Secrets of Dumbledore', which has drawn all kinds of reviews. The production had brought its problems, however, as Johnny Depp had to be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Depp, who played villain Gellert Grindelwald, accepted the petition of Warner Bros. to quit to the role following domestic violence allegations by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Therefore, the studio brought in the Danish actor.

The third installment of this franchise didn't change its story, though, as it brought its audience Professor Dumbledore's battle to prevent Grindelwald from unleashing a chaotic war in a movie that stays loyal to JK Rowling's vision. Taking over for Depp to play the dark wizard, however, meant a big challenge for Mikkelsen.

Mads Mikkelsen explains what it was like to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen recalled the process of accepting the vacant role after Depp's exit from the studio. “It was quite chaotic,” said Mikkelsen, per James Hibberd.

"You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide. Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own. But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before.”

Replacing an actor is never an easy task, especially in these kinds of franchises with such a large audience. Add the fact that Grindelwald had a significant change in his appearance, and we're talking about a big risk the studio decided to make - although they didn't have much option.

Far from trying to recognize those changes during the movie or try to explain them, they pretended like nothing had changed in Grindelwald from one movie to another. According to Mikkelsen, that's because everyone already knew the reason behind the modifications.

“Everybody knows why [the actors changed]," Mikkelsen added. "The entire world knows why. It would almost be like an Easter egg to reality to point out we swapped actors. Hopefully we drag them in with the first scene and from there they accept this world.”

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' may have pleased some fans more than to others, but it has once again proven that Harry Potter stories continue to draw interest. And to replace a pivotal character is never easy for these kinds of movies.