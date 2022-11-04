The Wizarding World is in mourning. Fantastic Beasts has been cancelled after three movies and fans are not happy at all. Here, check out what you can do to watch all the Harry Potter prequel installments via streaming.

Fantastic Beasts has been canceled after six years of action in the Wizarding World. The Harry Potter prequel has not been enough for Warner Bros. Discovery bosses and they have decided not to continue with the franchise and focus only on making movies about the main wizard. Initially there were to be five installments of Newt's story but the last two will not see the light of day.

JK Rowling has not made any comment on the measures announced by the CEO of Warner, David Zaslov. He has confessed that they will focus on making more productions on the original story, since "the Harry Potter movies generated a lot of profit for Warner Bros. over the last 25 years".

Eddie Redmayne, Oscar-winning actor who plays Scamander, has confessed in an interview with Indie Wire that he has no idea what will happen from now on. "I don't have any (information about the fourth film). It's more of a question for J.K. Rowling, David Yates and Warner, but I don't know. I'm sorry I can't answer anything about that. I love playing Newt, he's a very sweet man", he said.

How to watch the Fantastic Beasts movies in chronological order at home

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) – Available on HBO Max.

In 1926, Newt Scamander arrives at the Magical Congress of the United States of America with a magically expanded briefcase, which houses a number of dangerous creatures and their habitats. When the creatures escape from the briefcase, it sends the American wizarding authorities after Newt, and threatens to strain even further the state of magical and non-magical relations.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) – Available on HBO Max.

Gellert Grindelwald has escaped imprisonment and has begun gathering followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one capable of putting a stop to him is the wizard he once called his closest friend, Albus Dumbledore. However, Dumbledore will need to seek help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) – Available on HBO Max.

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.