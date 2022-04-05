The Harry Potter prequel 'Fantastic Beasts' returns with 'The Secrets of Dumbledore', the third installment of the franchise. Is it any good? Here, check out what reviews are saying.

After four years of waiting, fans of Harry Potter can finally watch the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’. The production faced many problems, including Johnny Depp’s replacement by Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald after the domestic abuse allegations made by her ex-wife Amber Heard.

‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, as true JK Rowling fashion, follows the story of how Professor Dumbledore plans to stop the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who is trying to start a grand war, by making a team alongside Newt Scamander, including old and new beasts.

The movie arrives in theaters on April 6, 2022. While the previous two films were of mixed quality and didn’t exactly charm the critics, many fans still loved them. So, what about now? Is this third movie worth the wait? Here, check out the reviews.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore - Reviews

According to the specialized website, Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is currently fresh at 61% on their radar with 44 reviews. Here, check out what some of the most prominent outlets are saying about the film, which casts Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

The Hollywood Reporter - Lovia Gyarkye

For THR, the film is “more focused but not any less disappointing.” He also makes emphasis on how “obsessed these films are with binaries — good and evil, poor and rich, love and hate, light and dark. But life, like storytelling, is far more complicated, and that’s a lesson the franchise would be wise to embrace”.

Variety - Peter Debruge

For Variety, the film will appeal more to die-hard fans than casual viewers due to its detail in the Harry Potter world. However, Debruge believes that while the film “doesn’t exactly embrace simplicity, the screenplay feels far more focused. Happily, the execution proves that much easier to follow.”

IGN - Siddhant Adlakha

“The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series; there are two more entries planned, but ending the Harry Potter spinoff here would be a mercy. There’s nothing fantastic about the new movie. The story is dull. The characters are duller. It’s visually unimaginative, and there are few actual secrets of which to speak (one reveal from the last entry is mildly clarified, but that’s about it).”

The Guardian - Peter Bradshaw (Three out of five stars)

“The Secrets of Dumbledore is another very amiable and lovely-looking fantasy adventure with some great production design and visual effects, especially in the New York scenes. But it’s not about “secrets” as much as new HP-franchise narrative components shuffled into the ongoing content and shuffled out again."