Fantastic Four is one of the projects that has Marvel Studios fans most excited. After Kevin Feige announced the new adaptation of the classic film, theories about its cast, release date and plot have been circulating. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

Fantastic Four spread its wings after they showed a small cameo by John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans' hopes were raised on a grand scale, but soon after, the big heads assured that there was still no reason to get their hopes up.

But it wasn't long before they confirmed the arrival of the production in Marvel's Phase 6, during the San Diego Comic Con 2022. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and the primary producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, was in charge of announcing the news.

So far not many details are known but Matt Shakman, the veteran TV director, became one of the favorites of the production company after WandaVision. So we could see him working again on a Marvel Studios project, but this time to tell the story of the iconic four superheroes.

Fantastic Four: Release date and plot

The film will kick off Phase 6 of Marvel's narrative and will be released on November 8, 2024. Feige first announced the arrival of the quartet movie in December 2020, along with Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

It is not yet known exactly what the story will be about but he has said that it will not follow their origins, as we have seen in other adaptations. The president confessed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: "A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before?".

Who are the cast members of Fantastic Four?

The official cast of the upcoming film is not yet known, but John Krasinski was the fancast for many years and even appeared in the sequel to Dr. Strange as Reed Richards. However, it was an alternate universe version of the character, which means it is unknown if the actor will continue in the role.

Many fans are waiting for the 42-year-old actor to join the cast as Mr. Fantastic, hand in hand with his wife, Emily Blunt. Many have already pegged her as the new Sue Storm. But the fans' dream seems to have been crushed as the actress confessed that she hasn't been called yet but she doesn't know if she really wants to participate in the project. "It's not that I think I'm over these movies, I just don't think they're for me", Blunt said.