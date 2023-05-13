After believing that Fast X would be the last time we would see Toretto fight for his family, Vin Diesel confirmed that the end will be a trilogy. So there are still two more movies to be released, which will hit the big screen in the next few years. Reviews of the first part have been rather ambiguous, but the plot promises plenty of action.

This time the story follows Dom and his family, who become the target of the vengeful son of drug lord Hernan Reyes. Several old characters and villains will be back, such as Charlize Theron, who will reprise her role as Cipher, Toretto’s former nemesis. Jason Momoa is one of the latest additions and it was confirmed that he will also be playing a bad guy.

It will be officially released in theaters on May 19 and the production budget was $300 million, plus $100 million for cast salaries. It is expected to be one of the best action movies of the year. Here, check out how much each of the actors that make up the most popular car franchise earned…

What was the salary of the actors in the Fast X movie?

The actors received a large salary for what would be one of their last appearances in the saga and one of the biggest earners is Vin Diesel. The 55-year-old actor had a contract worth more than $15 million to play Dom Toretto again.

Fast X was consolidated as the most expensive movie ever made and here you can check how much each of the stars earned, according to Showbiz Galore: