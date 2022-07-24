Toretto and the family are back with more eccentric stunts, memorable encounters between the main characters, attempts to save the world and lots of cars. Here's everything you need to know about the (so far) latest Fast and Furious movie.

Fast X is the tenth film to be released by the car franchise, which starred Vin Diesel and Paul Walker at the time. The plot will conclude the story that has been unfolding on the big screen for 20 years and will be directed by Louis Leterrier, while Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau will be responsible for writing the screenplay.

The actors, Gibson and Diesel, hinted that the film could be split into two parts and in June 2022, they announced that the final film would see the franchise return to its roots, so it would be a return to the street racing elements following the previous installments.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has confirmed that he will not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 10, due to a fight he had with Diesel a while back. Johnson labeled him as manipulative and has denied several times that the actor asked him to return to the franchise. Things between the actors have not gone well and they have no intention of fixing whatever happened between them.

Fast X cast

The main cast includes Michelle Rodriguez as Letti, Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Helen Mirren as Queenie, Nathalie Emmanuel as Little Nobody, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Sung Kang as Han, Ludacris as Tej, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Michael Rooker as Buddy, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Cardi B as Leysa.

Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, Amber Sienna and Daniela Melchior will also be playing important roles in the tenth film of the franchise.

Several characters from the previous installments will be appearing, including Cardi, Eastwood and Rooker. It has not yet been confirmed whether Jason Statham, better known as Deckard Shaw, and John Cena as Jakob Toretto, will be making any appearances.

Fast X plot

The plot has had a great evolution, since the main story was about a policeman infiltrating a street racing gang that is carrying out a series of thefts of electronic devices and the characters have become heroes in charge of saving the world on several occasions.

The official plot of the film has not yet been confirmed but it is already known that Charlize Theron, who plays Cipher, is returning. This means that she will continue to be a nemesis for the main characters.

Fast X release date

The final Fast and Furious movie will be released on May 19, 2023. According to a report, the production budget was $300 million, plus $100 million for cast salaries, including the $20 million Diesel will get for his participation.

There was a moment during filming when they had to pause production due to the resignation of the previous director, Justin Lin, because of a big fight he had with Diesel. The director reportedly came under so much pressure that he yelled "This movie is not worth my mental health" at the actor. Universal Pictures spent $1 million a day to keep production on hold.