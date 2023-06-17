The countdown to Father’s Day has already begun and we are just hours away from one of the most anticipated holidays, which is 100 percent dedicated to one of the most important family members.
Many homes will be celebrating and have planned different themed activities. While some choose to play fun games in the backyard, others simply get together for a nice meal or a drink.
In case you haven’t had time to buy a present or dedicate something special to your dad, don’t worry. Here, check out some ideas for last minute gifts you can get:
What are the best last minute gifts for Father’s Day?
- Massage Envy 60-Minute Massage
- Picture Frame
- Twelve South AirFly Pro
- Bass Pro Shops Gift Card
- John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board
- Flavacol Popcorn Seasoning
- Tryone Gooseneck Mount Holder
- Anker Nebula Capsule Projector
- Wahl Groomsman Rechargeable Beard Trimming Kit
- Apple AirTag
- Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
- FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set
- Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
- KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
- Koviti 12-Piece Bartender Set
- Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair
- Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Maker
- Weber Original Kettle 18-Inch Charcoal Grill
- Yard games
- A real chef’s knife
- Waffles made easy
- An easy-to-fly drone
- Gamer headset