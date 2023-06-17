Father’s Day is just around the corner and it’s time to honor one of the most important members of the family. Celebrations have been held on the third Sunday of June every year since 1910.

Sonora Smart Dodd was responsible for making the holiday a reality, having introduced it to Washington State more than 100 years ago. It is the perfect time to spend time with family or friends, honoring all those who have had children.

In case you haven’t planned anything to do on Sunday the 18th, rest assured, a good movie marathon theme solves everything. Here, check out some of the best titles available for streaming.

What are the 20 best movies to watch on Father’s Day?

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) — Available on Disney+.

The Baker brood moves to Chicago after patriarch Tom gets a job coaching football at Northwestern University, forcing his writer wife, Mary, and the couple’s 12 children to make a major adjustment. The transition works well until work demands pull the parents away from home, leaving the kids bored — and increasingly mischievous.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) — Available on Disney+.

Benjamin has lost his wife and, in a bid to start his life over, purchases a large house that has a zoo – welcome news for his daughter, but his son is not happy about it. The zoo is in need of renovation and Benjamin sets about the work with the head keeper and the rest of the staff, but, the zoo soon runs into financial trouble.

The Judge (2014) — Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

A successful lawyer returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral only to discover that his estranged father, the town’s judge, is suspected of murder.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) — Available on STARZ.

Loving but irresponsible dad Daniel Hillard, estranged from his exasperated spouse, is crushed by a court order allowing only weekly visits with his kids. When Daniel learns his ex needs a housekeeper, he gets the job — disguised as a British nanny. Soon he becomes not only his children’s best pal but the kind of parent he should have been from the start.

Three Men and a Baby (1987) — Available on Disney+.

Three bachelors find themselves forced to take care of a baby left by one of the guy’s girlfriends.

Dad (1989) — Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

A busy executive learns during a meeting that his mother may be dying and rushes home to her side. He ends up being his father’s caretaker and becomes closer to him than ever before. Estranged from his own son, the executive comes to realize what has been missing in his own life.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) — Available on Hulu.

When Will decides to tell his daughter the story of how he met her mother, he discovers that a second look at the past might also give him a second chance at the future.

The Game Plan (2007) — Available on Disney+.

Bachelor football star Joe Kingman seems to have it all. He is wealthy and carefree, and his team is on the way to capturing a championship. Suddenly, he is tackled by some unexpected news: He has a young daughter, the result of a last fling with his ex-wife. Joe must learn to balance his personal and professional lives with the needs of his child.

Grown Ups (2010) — Available on Netflix, Hulu and Sling TV.

After their high school basketball coach passes away, five good friends and former teammates reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) — Available on Netflix, TNT, TBS and truTV.

A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he’s poised to begin a life-changing professional career.