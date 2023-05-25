Jonathan Bailey is on its way to becoming a Hollywood A-lister with his several upcoming projects. The British actor gained global fame for his role of Anthony in Netflix’s beloved romance drama ‘Bridgerton,’ but he’s ready to try new things.

Bailey, 33, has a long career in television and plays. Before Bridgerton, he appeared in Phoebe Bridgers Wallers’ miniseries Crashing, and has won a Laurence Olivier Award for his role in the West End gender-swapped revival of Company.

Among his upcoming roles, there’s a romantic comedy with Felicity Jones, the third season of Bridgerton, or the upcoming Wicked movies alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro. However, another highly anticipated project is the miniseries ‘Fellow Travelers,’ in which he will star opposite Matt Bommer. Check out all we need to know.

What is ‘Fellow Travelers’ about?

The miniseries is based on the 2007 fictional novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. It centers on Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Timothy Laughlin (Bailey), who after a chance encounter in Washington D.C. in the 1950s, start a decade-long romance.

Who else is in the cast?

Allison Williams as Lucy Smith

Jelani Alladin as Marcus Hooks

Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines

Linus Roache as Senator Wesley Smith

Will Brill as Cohn

Chris Bauer as McCarthy

Erin Neufer as Mary Johnson

Matt Visser as David Schine

Christine Horne as Jean Kerr

David Tomlinson as Eddie Kofler

When is ‘Fellow Travelers’ coming out?

The series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to come out this fall. It will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Showtime. The series will have eight episodes in total.