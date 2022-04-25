Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie is moving closer to pre-production. Here, check out what we know so far about this Enzo Ferrari’s biopic starring Academy Award nominee Adam Driver.

Ferrari movie: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Adam Driver’s film

Formula 1 fans can finally look ahead to the highly anticipated Enzo Ferrari’s biopic by ‘Heat’ director Michael Mann. The project has been in development for the best part of two decades and names such as Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman have been linked, but finally it will be Adam Driver to take the wheel.

Deadline revealed that the film is set to start its pre-production in Italy and that filming is set to commence in mid-July. The movie will be produced by STX, the Robert Simonds-founded film and TV studio which was recently bought by an investor consortium led by Najafi Companies.

The report also states that Mann will also serve as producer alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and Birdman producer John Lesher. With the project starting to take shape, here check out what we know so far about the film.

Enzo Ferrari’s biopic: Plot

According to Deadline, the feature is set during the summer of 1957 and it will follow the story of ex-race car driver, Enzo Ferrari, who is facing bankruptcy and his marriage with Laura is in crisis after mourning the loss of a son. However, he decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Ferrari’s movie: Cast

The cast will include two Academy Awards nominated actors. As we said earlier, Star Wars and House Of Gucci actor Adam Driver will play the titular role, replacing Hugh Jackman. Meanwhile, Parallel Mother star Penelope Cruz will play Enzo’s wife Laura and Shailene Woodly (Big Little Lies, Divergent) will be the mistress Lina Lardi.

Who wrote the screenplay for Ferrari?

The script was written by Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job) and Michael Mann, who is also directing. The movie will be an adaptation based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine.