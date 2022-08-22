FIFA 23 is just around the corner and one of the main topics that will change is the chemistry in Ultimate Team. Here you will find all the details about what differences will be and how will it work for this edition.

Every year, soccer fans are thrilled to buy a new edition of the sports' biggest videogame. FIFA 23 will launch this September 30th and all the players are already thinking of what team they will build in Ultimate Team. But for this edition chemistry in every squad will be different as usual, so here it is what changed and how will it work.

Unfortunately, this will be the last time that EA Sports will create this successful videogame for FIFA. Both parties did not reach an agreement and the license will be taken by other company from now on, so it is rumored that the creators will give everything this year to leave a good legacy behind.

One of the biggest issues that every single player had in Ultimate Team is regarding the chemistry for the squad. To mix leagues and nations was an absolut headache, but not anymore. It will be easier to use your favorite players even though they have no direct links between them.

Chemistry in FIFA 23: What changed and how will it work?

Initially, chemistry in FIFA was build directly between the team's cards. If two players nearby had no links between them (same nation or league), there was a red line that united them. If one of those aspects were the same, there was a yellow one; a green if there were two. If your squad had two players of the same country and team (example Pedri and Pique), they could built a perfect link.

Why is chemistry important in FIFA? Well, as in real life, if there's more chemistry between players, they would play better. In the videogame, stats were affected if there is more or less of this, so it was important to search for more yellow or green links, but it was a difficult task for some players.

Now chemistry will be different in FIFA. The direct links will be erased and you won't have to worry about putting together two cards. Now, if in your whole starting XI there are similarities (nation, club or league), it doesn't matter if the cards are far away, they will have more chemistry.

As the red, yellow and green lines will be erased, diamonds will be the reference for chemistry. Each player will have three slots available, so the squad will have a total of 33 points to complete (previously 100 points). As usual, bench won't count.

This will allow players to have more variations in the starting XI. For example, now you can use Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson without having troubles with chemistry. Both cards will have a diamond filled despite not being together in your squad.