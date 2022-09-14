The last edition of soccer's most successful videogame is coming out and FIFA 23 has now revealed some players' ratings. In the U-21 list, Pedri and Alphonso Davies have the best cards, with some other big surprises.

Both in Career mode and Ultimate Team, it is very important to keep an eye on the best Under 21 players as the sky is their limit. EA Sports has now revealed the best ratings for youngsters and players such as Pedri, Rodrygo or Alphonso Davies appear in this important list.

FIFA 23 U-21 ratings: The best young players in the game

FIFA 23 has revealed some ratings ahead of the game's official release. Regarding the youngsters, EA Sports showed which are the best players under 21-years-old to use in this last edition.

Here are the best 20 U-21 players for FIFA 23: