Billy Ray Cyrus not only has a new girlfriend, but according to several rumors, it seems that he and Firerose are engaged. Here, check out everything about her, like her real name, her age, what she does for a living and where she's from.

Elizabeth Rose, better known as Firerose, is the new girlfriend of country musician Billy Ray Cyrus. After the singer's split with his former wife Tish Cyrus (to whom he was married for 28 years) earlier this year, the musician found love again with a young woman many years his junior.

According to a close source the two have been dating for a while and became close while working together in music. "It is what it is. He and Tish broke up before he started dating her", she confirmed. After teaming up for a collaboration, Firerose confirmed their romance in August for Billy's birthday.

On October 18, the couple shared several selfies of them on Instagram welcoming the fall and fans were distracted by the large diamond ring on the young woman's ring finger. Neither of the two have stated whether or not they are engaged but a rep for Billy made no statement when People reached out to confirm the news.

Firerose's profile: What is her occupation?

Rose is a singer-songwriter, as is her boyfriend. On her website she indicates that she has had a lifelong passion for songwriting since she was very young. "I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled through music and helping people with a song I wrote brings so much meaning to it all. I write from a place in my soul that is inexplicable and I am incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so deeply", she said.

After releasing several solo singles, she collaborated with Billy on a track called New Day in 2021. He said she "originally wrote it to get out of one of the darkest periods of his life". On her homepage she listed some of her biggest influences musically and included great artists such as Sia and Alanis Morisette. In addition to bands like Powderfinger, INXS and Silverchair.

Firerose's profile: How old is she?

It is not known exactly how old the singer is but she is believed to be in her late 20s. Several reports indicate that she is younger than Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray's daughter who is 29 years old. Firerose is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Not knowing how old she is it has not been revealed how many years she is with her new boyfriend, but it seems to be quite a few, even more than 20.

Firerose's profile: Where does she come from?

Elizabeth is Australian. She was born and raised in Sydney into a family of symphony musicians. Years later she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the music industry. While residing in her home country, the singer attended the Newtown School of Performing Arts, which is recognized as one of the leading visual and performing arts schools in the country.