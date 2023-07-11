It has become customary for many Netflix movies to star big stars of the film industry. Two of the latest additions to the catalog were Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth and The Mother with Jennifer Lopez.

These managed to position themselves at the top of the platform’s worldwide top 10 for almost a month, making them some of the streaming service’s most successful titles to date.

As time went by, new productions were added and many of them were thrillers, being one of the favorite genres among users and worldwide. Here, check out the five best action movies with top stars…

Top 5 thrillers to watch on Netflix right now

Fractured (2019)

Cast: Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, Adjoa Andoh, Lauren Cochrane, Stephanie Sy and Chad Bruce.

Driving cross-country, Ray and his wife and daughter stop at a highway rest area where his daughter falls and breaks her arm. After a frantic rush to the hospital and a clash with the check-in nurse, Ray is finally able to get her to a doctor. While the wife and daughter go downstairs for an MRI, Ray, exhausted, passes out in a chair in the lobby. Upon waking up, they have no record or knowledge of Ray’s family ever being checked in.

Hold the Dark (2018)

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Jeffrey Wright, Macon Blair, Riley Keough, Anabel Kutay and James Badge Dale.

In the grim Alaskan winter, a naturalist hunts for wolves blamed for killing a local boy, but he soon finds himself swept into a chilling mystery.

Interceptor (2022)

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Belinda Jombwe, Mayen Mehta, Paul Caesar and Marcus Johnson.

A U.S. Army Captain uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched at the U.S. as a violent attack threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

The Occupant (2020)

Cast: Javier Gutiérrez, Mario Casas, Ruth Díaz, Vicky Luengo, David Verdaguer, Júlia Molins and more.

An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that now lives there and decides to recover the life he has lost, at any price.

The Weekend Away (2022)

Cast: Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris, Lujo Kuncevic, Ziad Bakri and more.

When her best friend vanishes during a girls’ trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.